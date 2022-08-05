Reading FC set for windfall as Brighton seal transfer agreement for 19-year-old

Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion have signed left-back Imari Samuels following the expiration of his contract at Reading, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old, who has appeared for England at a youth international level, was offered a new deal to stay put at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the majority of the club’s young players putting pen to paper on a new deal.

There was even a real chance he was going to climb up the pecking order with Baba Rahman returning to Chelsea and Ethan Bristow being released – and at this stage – only Nesta Guinness-Walker has arrived as another option with a second left wing-back yet to come in.

But earlier this summer, Mark Bowen hinted that the teenager would be on his way out when quizzed on the young talent, revealing that he wanted to be a first-choice left-back somewhere else after failing to make a full breakthrough into the Royals’ first team.

It has now been revealed that he will link up with Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the top flight – and will slot into their under-21 squad for now with the Englishman signing a two-year deal.

One positive for Paul Ince’s side is the fact they will generate compensation for the youngster after he turned down a professional contract at the SCL Stadium, though they may be disappointed that another potential option on the left-hand side has left.

The Verdict:

He looked like a promising young player and potentially looked set to become a first-team option on the left-hand side, with the Royals limited in what they can do in the transfer market.

With this, the likes of Samuels and Kelvin Abrefa could have been useful first-team options, with the latter remaining at the SCL Stadium at this stage and could be a starter if Andy Yiadom picks up an injury.

Even though Marc Cucurella looks set to seal a move away from the south coast, Samuels would have had more of a chance to shine at a senior level if he had stayed in Berkshire, especially with the Royals’ injury track record in recent times.

However, the second-tier side have lost their Category One academy status and that isn’t exactly ideal for the 19-year-old who may have been floating between the Under-23s and the senior squad.

With this, you can understand why he has sealed a move away from the Royals but he should be looking to go out on loan sooner rather than later to develop and grow as a player.