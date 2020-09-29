Reading FC set for transfer disappointment, rivals swoop for attacker

Reading FC are set to miss out on the signing for Rodrigo Riquelme, who is poised to join Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth as Jason Tindall’s first summer signing.

The Royals have stormed into an early lead in the Championship table, winning their opening three fixtures of the season and looking like mounting a promotion push.

They also looked like swooping to sign Riquelme, but Bournemouth have muscled in on the deal for the attacker and now Reading look set to miss out.

As per Kris Temple on Twitter, Bournemouth have beaten Reading to the loan signing of Riquelme, who will become the first signing of the Tindall-era on the South Coast.

Riquelme is a right winger that currently plays for Atletico Madrid B in the Spanish second-tier.

Last season, he made 22 appearances and scored five goals in Spain’s second-tier.

Despite a significant lack of action on the transfer front, Bournemouth have started the season well. Victories over Blackburn and Norwich, combined with a draw at Middlesbrough, have meant that Tindall’s side have taken seven points from nine so far.

The Cherries sit narrowly behind Reading in the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Reading and excellent news for Bournemouth.

Riquelme looks a really exciting winger, who at 20-years-old has so much room to grow.

He could thrive in this Bournemouth side and could give them a real spark as they pursue promotion.

Whether Reading will regret this not getting done, we might have to wait and see.

