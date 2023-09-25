The off-field circus at Reading FC is threatening to potentially derail their 2023-24 season.

A six-point deduction late last season effectively relegated the Royals from the Championship, having been deducted the same amount the season prior for historical breaches of the EFL's Profit & Sustainability rules.

Having failed to stick to the guidelines of a business plan that was agreed with the EFL, six more points came off in April of last season, sending them down to League One as they were five points adrift of Cardiff City by the end of the campaign.

Issues remained over the summer, and in June the club were charged with failure to pay their players on time and in full on multiple occasions, and they also went under a transfer embargo for failing to pay their taxes on time to HMRC.

And in August, a single point was taken from their League One tally early on in the campaign after the aforementioned charges were proven, with a further three to come off if owner Dai Yongge did not deposit 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a bank account as proof of funds within 28 days of the ruling.

Predictably, this did not happen and a further three points have since been taken from Ruben Selles' side - but the worst is seemingly still yet to come.

What is the latest on Reading FC's off-field situation?

It was reported on Monday afternoon by Reading Today that Yongge has failed to pay yet another tax bill on time to HMRC, which will surely lead to more sanctions by the EFL.

And in what could be an even further blow, Sunday Mirror sports editor Darren Witcoop has claimed that Reading's first-team players and staff have been notified that they will not be paid in full at the end of this month in just a few days time when they are expected to be paid.

Reading's under-21 players meanwhile will apparently not receive a penny in wages, per Witcoop, and if non-payments or non-full payments are made then it will almost certainly trigger yet another points deduction for a club that are already battling to stay up in League One.

What next for Reading FC?

The protests against Yongge's ownership are almost certainly going to ramp up now - especially if players and staff do not get paid in full as that is going to bring on yet more lost points.

Yongge claims that he is committed to sourcing external funding to help the club keep going, but so far that funding is yet to arrive and Reading are continuing to struggle on and players and staff do not know if they are going to get paid their full due amount at the end of a working month.

The EFL seemingly forced Wigan's owners out of the club by the end of their tenure earlier this year, and perhaps they could try and do the same with Yongge as he has been charged numerous times now.

What we do not want to see is the club go out of business, but Yongge's other two clubs that he owned went bankrupt and dissolved - that will surely not happen here but drastic action is needed very soon.