Reading FC send summer transfer window warning to fans

Reading have sent a summer transfer window warning to their fans, detailing that big names may have to be sold this summer in order to remain compliant with spending limits in the EFL.

This week saw Sheffield Wednesday deducted 12 points, which will be docked at the start of next season, as the governing body looks to crack down on reckless spending at clubs.r

Wigan Athletic were relegated from the second-tier as a result of their own 12-point penalty this season after entering administration so it is no surprise to see clubs like Reading tightening the pursestrings.

The supporters trust met with the club recently to discuss such matters and said in a statement: “RFC stated that it was in cash conservation mode with no income and was “battening down the hatches”.

“Supporters will need to be prepared for some players being sold.”

Eight senior players have already left the Madejski this summer after their contracts expired as did a number of behind-the-scenes staff, although it is thought that some higher earners will still need to be moved on as well.

The verdict

This may be hard for Reading to hear but it is very likely that they will not be the only club in such a predicament this summer.

Playing games behind closed doors will have tipped those clubs who were already playing a risky game with finances into a troubled place, and a lot of transfer decisions will have to be made that otherwise would not have.

With the likes of George Puscas signing for big fees in recent seasons, it is likely that it will be a while before we see such dealings at the Berkshire club for some time.