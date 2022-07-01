Reading FC running the rule over 43-cap international following Sheffield Wednesday exit

Australian international midfielder Massimo Luongo has been taken on trial by Championship side Reading, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The 29-year-old was most recently at Sheffield Wednesday for three years, where at times he struggled with injuries, playing 73 times in all competitions during his stint at Hillsborough.

Luongo became a free agent this week though when his contract at the Owls expired, with the Chronicle reporting that he turned down the opportunity to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

Having started his professional career at Tottenham Hotspur, Luongo made his name at Swindon Town, who he played for on loan in multiple stints before penning a permanent contract in 2013.

In 2015, Luongo joined Queens Park Rangers of the Championship, where he remained for four years before making the move to Wednesday.

Luongo has played 43 times for his country, scoring six goals, but has not featured for the Socceroos since 2019, owing to his battles with injuries and fitness since he became a Wednesday player.

The Verdict

With Reading restricted in what they can do this summer when it comes to transfer business, the best course of action they can currently take is to have a look at the free agents on the market.

Naturally, they will come across some that fit into the squad well, and Luongo could be an example of that.

The Aussie was able to shrug off his fitness woes last season to become a regular part of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side, and he was the calming influence that was needed in the engine room as the Owls went close to promotion.

If able to stay fit, Luongo can still do a job in the Championship, and he could be an ideal Danny Drinkwater replacement for the Royals.