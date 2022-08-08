Reading FC running the rule over 20-year-old

Reading have taken midfielder Amadou Salif Mbengue on trial, according to this afternoon’s update from Football Insider.

The Royals have already added three names to their midfield this summer with Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick and Mamadou Loum all coming in on loan deals from Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Porto.

These additions were much-needed with Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota both leaving the club on the expiration of their respective contracts – and Tom Dele-Bashiru and Danny Drinkwater also departing after their loan deals came to an end.

Though the Berkshire outfit also have Dejan Tetek available as another option when he returns to full fitness, Paul Ince is seemingly keen to add to his midfield options and has decided to run the rule over Mbengue who left Metz earlier this summer.

With the Senegalese midfielder being a free agent, this is a deal they may be able to get over the line with the Royals restricted to free transfers and loan deals this summer as part of a business plan they agreed with the EFL last November.

However, they may need to wait a while to sign him if they were looking to recruit him, with deals for Naby Sarr and Omari Hutchinson currently being held up with the club needing to offload a high earner.

The Verdict:

As a young midfielder who will only improve with more experience under his belt, this is definitely a signing that could pay dividends for the Royals if he can impress during his time in Berkshire.

Signing him up straight away may have been a bit of a gamble, so the decision to bring him in on trial first without offering him a deal is a good one and from there, the Berkshire side can come to a better judgement on whether they should recruit him or not.

The Royals are in desperate need of bringing Sarr and Hutchinson in first though – because the centre-back and attacking midfield areas are two they need to address along with the left wing-back department.

If there’s space for 20-year-old Mbengue to come in after that though, he could be a handy addition and could potentially be sold on for a considerable amount in the future if he proves to be a success.

Recording 12 appearances in the French top tier last term, the young midfielder could be a versatile and exciting signing, but other areas need to be prioritised first with an orthodox left wing-back desperately required.