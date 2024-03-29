Highlights Fans rallied to raise funds for Reading FC due to Dai Yongge's failure to pay a £1m shortfall, prompting concerns about the club's financial stability.

Chiron Sports Group may be involved in funding the club and a potential takeover, while criticism against Dai Yongge continues from various sources.

Ruben Selles voiced concerns about the ownership's management, highlighting the impact on fan charity, club stability, and the relegation-threatened team's future.

Ruben Selles has taken an indirect swipe at Reading owner Dai Yongge for failing to properly fund the club, making these comments to Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw.

This month's shortfall, which was thought to be in the region of £1m, wasn't paid by Dai and this left fans with no other option than to try and generate as much money for the club as possible to make up this deficit.

Fans bought tickets for home games and opted to buy extra for two reasons. Firstly, to raise more revenue for the club and secondly, to provide other supporters with the opportunity to go and not have to pay out to watch the Royals in action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It's unclear how, but the shortfall has seemingly been covered for the month, with sponsorship deals potentially contributing to this.

Related Leeds and Crystal Palace never got what Reading FC did with transfer punt: View Jimmy Kebe was exceptional for the Royals, but his career died out after his departure from the Berkshire side.

Chiron Sports Group, who are reportedly in exclusivity talks ahead of a potential takeover of the Royals, are also able to fund the club and may have contributed.

Plenty of people have spoken out against Dai, including former players and even Lewis Wing's partner Yazmine Delarose.

But many people within the club haven't directly spoken out about the club's situation, although Selles and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen have previously expressed their sympathy for protests against Mr Dai.

Not only was there a chance that this month's shortfall wasn't going to be met, but missed payments have happened in the past as well.

Late wage and HMRC payments have led to points deductions for the Berkshire outfit - the key reason why they are still in relegation danger at this point.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge When? What for? How many points? November 2021 Breach of profit and sustainability rules 6 April 2022 Breach of conditions of a business plan 6 August 2023 Missed wage payments 1 September 2023 Suspended points deduction applied following Da's failure to deposit money in a club account 3 February 2024 Late HMRC payments 2 Total points deducted: 18

Ruben Selles criticises Reading FC owner Dai Yongge

Speaking out about fan donations to the club, via player sponsorship and ticket donations, Selles said: "It is a dilemma because I know they want to support the club.

"But at the end of the day we have an ownership structure and management group that should take care of the club, not rely on the charity of fans because someone can’t run the club properly."

Selles is clearly unhappy with the ownership - and few people will wonder why.

Ruben Selles has every right to criticise Dai Yongge

Dai left fans thinking the club could potentially follow Derby County's path and come close to liquidation.

This was before exclusivity was finally given to a party earlier this month.

Fans' mental well-being has been affected by Dai's poor running of the club this season - and players and other staff at the club will also be concerned about the future of the Royals - especially if the takeover doesn't go through.

Instability was the last thing Selles needed after a rough 2022/23 campaign at Southampton - but it has turned out to be one of the most farcical seasons in the Royals' 152-year history.

Thankfully for the club, Selles has dealt with the problems extremely well.