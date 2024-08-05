Ruben Selles faces some selection dilemmas, as his Reading side prepares to make the trip to Birmingham City for the opening league game of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Royals are the underdogs heading into this clash, with Blues having the home advantage and some extremely talented players, but the former will still be looking for a point or three in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The visitors have some talented players at their disposal and although they have squad depth issues in some areas, with the Berkshire side unable to make signings so far this summer, Selles still has some big selection calls to make.

In goal, Joel Pereira will probably start ahead of Coniah Boyce-Clarke and David Button, even if the pair are fit.

At centre-back though, it remains to be seen what the partnership will be. Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue played well together last season, but Abraham Kanu has stepped up well whilst Bindon has been at the Olympics and the youngster may have done enough to earn a place in the first 11 for the clash at St Andrew's.

At right-back, it remains to be seen who starts there, but it certainly won't be Andy Yiadom who is out injured. Kelvin Abrefa should be back in time for the trip to the Midlands, but Michael Craig performed well on the right against Hull City on Saturday.

In midfield, Lewis Wing, Ben Elliott and Harvey Knibbs look like strong contenders to start, along with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Femi Azeez and Sam Smith in the final third.

It's fair to say that Selles' main dilemmas are in defence - and he faces a particularly big issue at left-back.

Reading's left-back issue

Currently, the Royals don't have that many options at left-back.

Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Clinton Mola all departed the club on the expiration of their deals, with the latter likely to be the biggest miss out of the three.

Mola didn't enjoy the best start to life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he was a real asset towards the back end of last season and the Berkshire side will have been gutted to lose him to league rivals Bristol Rovers.

Right now, they don't have any orthodox left-back options, but Jeriel Dorsett featured at left-back regularly for the Royals during the 2023/24 season.

Andre Garcia started at left-back against Hull on Saturday, but the youngster still has lots to learn and may not benefit from being thrown into the senior team at his tender age.

Kelvin Abrefa can start on the left, but Dorsett simply has to start in this position if he's fit enough, with youngster John Ryan out of action for the foreseeable future.

Jeriel Dorsett should start against Birmingham City if he's fit

Dorsett's statistics don't appear to be too impressive, but he made much more of a positive impact than those figures suggest.

Jeriel Dorsett's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 23 Starts 21 Assists 2 Tackles per game 1.2 Clearances per game 2 Successful dribbles (%) 50% Ground duels won (%) 50% Total duels won (%) 47%

He didn't offer a huge amount going forward, but the defender was fairly solid at left-back and provided the Royals with some much-needed stability there.

Birmingham are a tough team with some very talented attackers - and throwing Garcia into the deep end could end up damaging the youngster.

Dorsett is someone who could potentially compete well against the likes of Alfie May, Siriki Dembele and Koji Miyoshi - and help the Royals to secure a point or three.

The only problem for the Royals' defender is the fact he has missed pre-season through injury - and it may take him a while to get up to speed.

If he's fit to start at Birmingham though, something that's possible at this point, he should.

The last thing the Royals need is for the academy graduate to sustain another injury on the opening day of the season.

But Selles needs to play his best 11 if possible and Dorsett should start because of that.