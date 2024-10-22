Ruben Selles has done a remarkably good job at League One side Reading under the circumstances.

Their home record has been outstanding - and that has allowed them to climb into a midtable position at this stage.

On paper, the Royals have a decent first 11, with some excellent players continuing to impress for them.

However, they currently have central midfielder Michael Craig operating at right-back and 16-year-old Andre Garcia at left-back.

Garcia is a talented player, but he isn't a natural option at left-back and still has plenty to learn in his quest to become a real first-team asset at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Unfortunately, square pegs in round holes have been required because of their ownership situation, with the EFL limiting the Royals to bringing in just one addition during the summer transfer window.

Chem Campbell was the only man to join, coming in to address the wing area following the departure of Femi Azeez.

Considering former loanees Dom Ballard and Paul Mukairu have also left since the end of last season, they needed more than one signing in this area, but they probably won't be able to make any further additions until current owner Dai Yongge sells the club.

With their ownership situation and lack of summer signings in mind, they are doing a fairly good job at this stage, but a key issue must be addressed in the coming weeks.

Reading FC's midfield problem needs to be looked at after Crawley Town clash

The Royals didn't perform very well against Crawley Town despite their 4-1 win - and no one will know that more than Selles and the players.

They could have conceded four or five against a team that were more clinical on the day - and it could be argued that the visitors deserved to win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A couple of key issues caused the Berkshire side to concede so many chances, aside from the hosts not learning from the visitors' corner kick routine.

Crawley often exploited spaces in wide areas - and the inexperienced Garcia was targeted quite a few times throughout the match.

But the Royals' midfield was arguably the bigger problem - and that's a real shame because the likes of Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage and Ben Elliott offer plenty going forward.

Unfortunately, Crawley found it far too easy to break through the Berkshire side's midfield, especially in the first half.

Selles' side are lucky that the away side weren't more clinical on the day, because their lack of midfield resistance could have cost them.

A solution needs to be found to this issue, especially away from home, with the club having a very poor record on the road in recent seasons.

A potential solution to Reading FC's midfield issue

In 2024, Wing has often started as the deepest player in midfield, with Knibbs and Elliott in front of him.

Savage has also played with either Knibbs or Elliott at times - and it's clear that all four players can offer plenty in the final third.

Elliott is developing into a fantastic player, Wing's ability on the ball makes him undroppable, Savage can score from anywhere and Knibbs was one of the Royals' best players last season.

Harvey Knibbs' 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 53 Goals 16 Assists 6

Unfortunately, a more defensive midfield may be required away from home, and a switch from a 4-1-4-1 to a 4-2-3-1 could be needed.

A change in personnel is probably needed too - and Michael Craig or youngster Shay Spencer could prove to be useful, tough-tackling players in the middle of the park.

Craig is required at right-back at the moment, but Tivonge Rushesha could operate in that area if required, which could allow the former to come into midfield.

If Craig is to come into midfield though, that means one man will have to drop out.

In fact, two of Elliott, Knibbs and Savage may be consigned to places on the bench, with Knibbs proving to be far more effective in the middle than he is out wide.

At home, the midfield trio of Wing, Elliott and Savage/Knibbs seems to work, even though the Crawley performance was a red flag in terms of their defensive performance.

But away from home, it's imperative that they set up differently and get some points on the board. They can't afford to put too much pressure on their home form - and it would be ideal if they could pick up a point or three away at Exeter City tonight.