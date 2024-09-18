League One side Reading have some deep off-field issues at the moment.

A takeover has reportedly fallen through and that is a disaster for the Royals, who need to see Dai Yongge's reign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium come to an end as quickly as possible.

This is a major shame for the club, because it looked as though Rob Couhig was previously on the verge of securing a deal to take control of the club.

But it now seems as though the Royals are back at square one and the chances of a sale happening anytime soon seem to be minimal.

This outcome will affect the parties who don't deserve to suffer the consequences of Dai's poor reign.

Related Rob Couhig's Reading FC takeover deal collapses The Royals are back to square one after Couhig's quest to buy the club ended, with the American's loan set to be repaid.

The players performed admirably during the second half of last term and have also done fairly well during the early stages of this season.

They have had to endure off-field certainly for more than a year now - and at some point - it will start affecting results and performances.

The club were only able to make one signing during the summer window because of their ownership situation, with Chem Campbell only coming in on a short-term loan deal until January.

This was a real blow, because several areas needed to be strengthened and the wing department needed more options before Femi Azeez's move to Millwall, so they are still short of options in that area despite the arrival of Campbell.

The left-back, centre-back and striker areas are also light on options - and there may soon be a vacancy in the managerial department if this off-field turmoil continues.

It doesn't seem as though there's any truth in manager Ruben Selles' links to Stoke City, with some journalists classing him as being in the frame for the job based on betting odds.

And with Narcis Pelach looking set to succeed Steven Schumacher at the Bet365 Stadium, the Royals' fanbase may be able to breathe a sigh of relief for now.

Considering the takeover update, this won't do much to lift spirits, but it's a positive bit of news during an extremely dark time at the SCL Stadium.

Ruben Selles may only stay at Reading FC for a short time if ownership issues continue

The Royals may have put in a flat performance against Leyton Orient last weekend, but they have made a respectable start to the campaign, considering how tough their opening set of fixtures have been.

Reading FC's League One season so far Matchday Opponent Home or Away? Result 1 Birmingham City A 1-1 D 2 Wigan Athletic H 2-0 W 3 Wrexham AFC A 3-0 L 4 Charlton Athletic H 2-0 W 5 Leyton Orient H 1-0 L (Correct as of September 18th, 2024)

Getting the best out of his squad during the Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic games, Selles can be pleased with his work, especially in such tough conditions.

Earlier in the season, there may have been positivity regarding a potential takeover, but a sale still hadn't been completed at that point and uncertainty remained, so the Royals' boss has done an excellent job.

However, there's only so much a man can take.

He came under a huge amount of pressure during the early stages of his time in Berkshire for poor performances and ownership issues have meant that he had to deal with questions from journalists that he shouldn't have to.

Dai's decision not to sell the club to Couhig could take Selles a step closer to the exit door - because he will be fed up with the current situation.

He would have firmly believed that a takeover was happening, with Couhig coming so close to purchasing the club, but that has now been taken away from him.

The former Southampton boss now has the task of picking up his troops after this terrible setback - and you have to wonder how much longer he will stay in his post.

One thing is for certain though: the fans will be fully behind Selles and the players in the coming weeks. Their unconditional support could help to hold things together in the short term.