Reading FC: Remember Mo Barrow? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Modou Barrow looked to be a sensational signing for Reading from Swansea City back in the summer of 2017, bolstering the club’s threat on the wing as they looked to build on their play-off final defeat and go one step further the following season in their quest for Premier League football.

Arriving as one of seven senior signings during the transfer window, he quickly proved himself to be a shrewd acquisition, scoring against Aston Villa in his third game for the club and helping to set the tone for the rest of his season.

Unfortunately, the Royals’ squad as a whole were unable to match his performance levels at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, falling to a disappointing 20th-place finish during the 2017/18 campaign and only managing to secure their survival on the final day of the season.

Whilst many players declined that term, the Gambian winger bucked the trend and recorded an impressive ten goals and five assists in the Championship, adapting well to life in the second tier, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet almost instantly after arriving on a four-year deal and scaring full-backs across the division with his speed and dribbling ability.

His goals against Aston Villa (h), Leeds United (a) and Sunderland (a) were perhaps the most memorable of the season, but his header against Preston North End shortly after Paul Clement took charge was the most important, securing a vital three points in their fight against relegation.

He may not have reached the heights he was able to in 2017/18 during the following season but there were still two particularly memorable moments in the latter stages of 2018/19 under Jose Gomes.

Not only did he score a last-minute winner away at Ipswich Town, but the 29-year-old also scored the equaliser in a classic in Berkshire as they overcame Wigan Athletic 3-2 during the following game, with his side grabbing two late goals to turn the game on its head as they just about managed to fend off relegation again.

But after two years at the club, the 29-year-old reportedly signalled his wish to leave in the summer of 2019, leaving the Royals with little choice but to sanction a move away in the August of that year as he joined Turkish top-tier outfit Denizlispor on a season-long loan.

The pacey wide man made a respectable 24 Super Lig appearances during his time there as he recorded five goal contributions, finally moving on from the Berkshire side permanently last July, relocating to South Korea and linking up with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midway through their season in the K League.

He has been a regular for the Korean side since he joined, making 43 competitive appearances and scoring 11 goals in the process, picking up from where he left off after leaving England.

This appearance tally would most likely be well over 50 if it wasn’t for a muscle injury that has ruled him since August, but after scoring six goals in six games in the AFC Champions League earlier in the calendar year, he will be desperate to get back out on the pitch.

And at 29, there’s still plenty of football left in the tank for him to make an impact in Asia and elsewhere.