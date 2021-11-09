Reading FC: Remember Jure Travner? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Reading have made some obscure signings since returning to the Championship in 2013 as they have tried to secure a return to the top-flight.

One of the individuals who the Royals opted to take a risk on was Jure Travner who joined the club on a short-term basis in 2015.

Upon his arrival, the defender would have been hoping to make a positive impact for his new side in the Championship.

However, Travner’s spell at the Madejski Stadium turned out to be extremely brief as he ultimately failed to adapt to life in English football.

The 36-year-old’s only league appearance for Reading came during their 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Utilised as a full-back in this particular fixture, Travner produced an uninspiring performance as his side were outclassed by the Hornets.

After struggling to make any inroads on the Royals’ side in the second-half of the 2014/15 campaign, Travner left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The defender opted to move to Slovenian side Celje following his departure from Reading and went on to feature regularly for the club.

During his debut season with Celje, Travner helped his side reach the final of the Slovenian Football Cup by making two appearances in this competition.

Celje would go on to suffer a penalty shoot-out defeat in the final at the hands of Maribor.

In what turned out to be his final season with the club, Travner won the Slovenian PrvaLiga title.

The defender replicated this particular feat with Mura last season as he made 12 league appearances for the club.

After leaving Mura earlier this year, Travner sealed a move to Austrian side SV Wildon.

The defender has gone on to feature on 15 occasions for SV Wildon in the fourth-tier of Austrian football.