Reading manager Ruben Selles has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Hull City.

Hull are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Tim Walter, who was sacked last week after winning just three of his 18 games in charge in all competitions.

According to Hull Live, Selles is one name on the Tigers' lengthy list of managerial targets, along with Mark Robins, Slavisa Jokanovic, John Eustace, Chris Hughton, Steven Schumacher and Alex Neil.

Hull are believed to have reportedly received more than 30 applications for the manager's job since Walter's exit and have interviewed six candidates, with owner Acun Ilicali hoping to make an appointment before Saturday's home game against Blackburn Rovers.

Coach Andy Dawson is currently in interim charge at the MKM Stadium, but he was unable to prevent the Tigers falling to their fifth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 3-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they currently sit 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd December) Team P GD Pts 17 Oxford United 18 -8 18 18 Preston North End 18 -8 18 19 Luton Town 18 -13 18 20 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 QPR 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 18 -12 13

Selles has done an excellent job in difficult circumstances since taking over at Reading last summer, and after keeping the club in League One last season, despite a six-point deduction, his side are currently among the play-off contenders.

Reading FC fan pundit reacts to Ruben Selles, Hull City talk

When asked if he was concerned that Selles would be tempted by a move to Hull, FLW's Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt admitted that he would not blame the Spaniard for walking away given the ongoing off-field turmoil at the club.

"It's a concern that he could be tempted to switch to another club, I wouldn't blame him," Johnny told Football League World.

"Regarding the situation with the owners, another bid has been turned down today from Roger Smee.

"If he's been interviewed, he's obviously been looking around, but I think it's a bit of self-preservation from him.

"I think he's still committed to Reading, he's still enjoying working with the team.

"Obviously I don't want him to go because he's done an amazing job in the circumstances, but other clubs are going to look at him as a possible option.

"I think he loves being at Reading with the players that he's got there and what he's building and he'll want to continue that journey, we just need to get the mess off the pitch sorted as soon as possible because it's just ridiculous now and really holding us back.

"Ruben is obviously ambitious and wants to manage at the highest level, I hope he stays with us, but other clubs will come in for him, that's the way it is at the minute."

Reading will have big Ruben Selles concern amid Hull City speculation

Given the outstanding work Selles has done at Reading, it is no surprise to see him being linked with Championship clubs, and he certainly deserves to be considered for second tier vacancies.

With a number of names seemingly in the frame, it remains to be seen whether Hull will make a formal move for Selles, but despite their lowly position in the table, it could be an attractive move for the 41-year-old.

Ilicali has shown since buying the Tigers almost three years ago that he is prepared to spend money, which would provide Selles with a level of support he has never received at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and he would inherit a squad that is far better than their current league position would suggest.

Selles has been incredibly loyal to the Royals over the past 18 months, but with little sign of an imminent end to the takeover uncertainty, he could have a big decision to make, and Hull may not be the only club set to make a move for him, as Cardiff City are also believed to be keen.