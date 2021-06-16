Reading will be hoping they can push for a top six finish in the Championship once again next season, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances this term.

The Royals finished seventh in the second tier standings, and will fancy their chances of making a similar push for promotion into the Premier League in the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

But can you score full marks in this quiz about Veljko Paunovic’s first-team squad ahead of the new season? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

Reading FC quiz: One question about every player in the Royals' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 18 Which country does Tom McIntyre represent at international level? Scotland England Wales Northern Ireland