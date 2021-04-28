Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Reading FC quiz: Does the Madejski Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Reading’s promotion hopes ended yesterday as they drew 2-2 with Swansea City in a game they had to win.

Whilst there are some positives about the improvements made under Veljko Paunović, it has been a frustrating past few months for the Royals and it means another year of Championship football at the Madejski Stadium.

But, how much do you know about the Royals’ stadium?

Check out our quiz and simply state whether Reading’s home has a higher or lower capacity than the grounds mentioned.

Does the Madejski Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Fratton Park


