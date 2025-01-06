Championship side Portsmouth are not going to pursue a move for Reading midfielder Harvey Knibbs during the January transfer window.

That is according to The News, who believe Pompey aren't going to be in the mix for the ex-Cambridge United man, who has been a real asset for the Royals this season.

He spent part of the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign out injured, but has returned since then and been a brilliant asset for the Berkshire outfit again.

Thriving during his first season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last term, he has done well again during this campaign, continuing to make some important attacking contributions and playing a big part in the Royals' success.

Harvey Knibbs' 2024/25 campaign at Reading FC (All competitions) Appearances 24 Goals 10 Assists 2 (As of January 6th, 2025)

Currently in the top six against all odds, Knibbs' goals have helped his team to win extra points, and he could continue to be an important player for Noel Hunt's side between now and the end of the season.

He is particularly important at the moment, in the absence of Ben Elliott, and the League One side will be hoping to retain Knibbs until at least the end of the season.

Knibbs may have 18 months left on his deal, but without a takeover, the Royals still have cash flow challenges and it remains to be seen whether he will stay put or not.

Portsmouth not in Harvey Knibbs race

Darren Witcoop previously reported that Knibbs was attracting interest from Pompey, Derby County and Oxford United.

But The News have reported that the south coast side won't be pursuing a move for Knibbs during this window.

Tom McIntyre made the move from the SCL Stadium to Fratton Park last January - and it's safe to say that move hasn't worked out for the best.

Knibbs doesn't look set to make the same move.

Reading FC supporters will be desperate to see Harvey Knibbs stay

Knibbs has been a crucial part of the Royals' team, and with Elliott now out, they can't really afford to lose him.

Out wide, it's clear that he isn't that effective, but he's a completely different player in the middle and brings a lot to the team with his energy.

Supporters have also grown a real connection to the player since he joined - and they would hate to lose him.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the midfielder - because he still has 18 months on his contract.

That has given the Royals a bit more of an advantage at the negotiating table.