Reading's likely six-point deduction will come into effect before their clash against Birmingham City on Friday afternoon, according to an update from Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low.

The Royals' supporters have been expecting their side to be docked points for a number of weeks now, with reports about this deduction first breaking during the very early stages of last month.

If they are handed this punishment, that would put them in major danger of being relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, even though they sit in a reasonably comfortable position as things stand with seven league games left to go this season.

Why are Reading being handed this deduction?

As part of their punishment for breaching the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules, the Royals were forced to abide by a business plan that was agreed between the club and the EFL back in 2021.

This plan placed a cap on player costs and stated that they had to abide by certain rules, with the Berkshire outfit also unable to spend transfer fees on players as they were forced to make the most of the free agent and loan markets.

According to Low, they have breached a condition or multiple conditions in this plan and with this, a six-point deduction will now kick in.

Although it's currently unclear exactly what rule(s) they have broken, Paul Ince's side submitted their accounts in recent months and the EFL may have found an issue when they had the chance to review them.

Where would this deduction leave Reading?

Currently sitting in 18th place, a six-point deduction would leave them in 20th on 40 points, just one point above the relegation zone and Huddersfield Town who boosted their survival hopes at the weekend by securing a stunning 4-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

Cardiff, who are in 21st, are on the same number of points as the Terriers but have a game in hand with the Bluebirds needing to travel to South Yorkshire again to take on Rotherham United.

If the Welsh side can make the most of that game, they will be able to ease their own relegation fears.

Is relegation a real possibility now?

Even without the deduction, the Royals will have been nervous about the Terriers' victory at the weekend, but this punishment could end up relegating Ince's side.

Their recent form hasn't helped matters, with the Berkshire outfit likely to have been in a much better situation if they had taken three points against the likes of Hull and Bristol City in their last two league games.

With their form in mind, it would be difficult to see them getting out of the relegation zone now if they fell in, even though there are others around them who could fall into the bottom three including Cardiff, Rotherham and Queens Park Rangers, with the latter in dire form at the moment.

They do have an opportunity to take all three points against Birmingham this Friday - but even their home form hasn't been great in recent games and they face some very difficult games after that.

Facing the likes of Burnley, Coventry City, Luton Town and Preston North End between now and the end of the season, Friday is probably a must-win game for Ince's team who were in a much more comfortable position earlier in the season but now find themselves in major danger.