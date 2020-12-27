Reading FC plotting move for midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Reading are reportedly continuing to track Sporting Lisbon winger Bruno Tavares according to Portuguese media outlet A Bola.

It had previously been reported back in the summer transfer window, that the Berkshire-based side were believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to land Tavares’ signature.

But for one reason or another, the move failed to materialise at the time, which has lead to Reading struggling with a lack of strength in depth in their side in recent weeks.

Veljko Paunovic has been forced to name a number of the club’s Under-23s in his matchday squad in recent matches, although they have played their part in their recent turnaround in form.

Reading are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, which will make for good reading for the Madejski Stadium heading into the New Year.

With the January transfer window just around the corner though, it seems as though the Royals are going to make their move for Tavares once again.

Tavares has struggled for consistent game time in the Sporting Lisbon first-team, which could hint that a potential loan deal could be on the cards in the future.

The Royals could benefit from adding much-needed depth to their side, with Yakou Meite ruled out of action through injury at this moment in time.

Reading are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on promotion rivals Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tough test for the Royals.

The Verdict:

Depth in their squad is definitely needed.

I’m surprised that Reading didn’t get a deal over the line for Tavares in the summer transfer window, so they need to get this deal done at the earliest of opportunities heading into the New Year.

Veljko Paunovic has no-where near enough depth in his squad at this moment in time, and it’s important that he addresses that issue in the near future.

They’ve got a real chance of achieving promotion this season, so it’s vital that he adds much-needed depth into wide areas of his team.