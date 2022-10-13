Reading FC player looking set to stay put amid previously uncertain future

Scott Dann is set to remain at Reading for now with the club not yet moving to try and terminate his contract, according to an update from Berkshire Live.

The 35-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance for the Royals this term and has had his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium heavily impacted by injuries.

The negative impact of his injury problems have been exacerbated by the absence of others, with Liam Moore out for the foreseeable future, Naby Sarr still recovering from his injury and Sam Hutchinson being forced off in the first half against QPR on Friday.

It’s currently unclear whether the latter will be in contention for Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion – but Michael Hector certainly won’t be coming in anytime soon with the EFL denying the Royals permission to tie him down to a contract.

This is because of their current transfer restrictions, with the Berkshire outfit already having their maximum of 25 eligible players in the first-team squad.

With this, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club tried to agree to a mutual termination of Dann’s contract to try and bring Hector in as a replacement, with similar talks thought to have taken place with former captain Liam Moore.

Unlike with Moore though, the club haven’t taken steps to try and offload Dann according to Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low, with the club likely to honour his contract.

The Verdict:

In fairness to the Royals, they may not be able to do this because of their restrictions.

It would probably take a considerable sum of money to get him off the wage bill early if the defender wants his contract paid up in full – and that may not please the EFL who want Paul Ince’s side to minimise their costs.

From the club’s point of view though, this current situation must be extremely frustrating because they have a decent number of options at centre-back when everyone’s fit, especially if you include Andy Yiadom and Amadou Mbengue as players that can operate there.

But their current injury situation leaves them short of options and competition, something that won’t exactly help to maximise their performance levels and that’s not ideal considering how poor they were defensively last season.

The additions of Sarr and Hutchinson looked to have added some much-needed freshness and experience to their backline – but they may be relying on the likes of McIntyre and Holmes for now.

To be fair to the latter duo, they have put in some outstanding performances this season.