Reading FC player set to seal departure as European side swoop

Serie B side Como are set to recruit Reading forward George Puscas on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio (via gsp.ro).

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer following his loan spell at Pisa, where he managed to record eight goals and two assists in 22 Italian second-tier appearances.

Following their promotion to win promotion to the top flight though, they decided against pursuing a permanent agreement for the Romania international, who looked set to be behind the likes of Lucas Joao and Shane Long at his current club.

His spell in Berkshire has failed to work out as planned following his arrival in 2019 for a club-record fee – and his lowest period at the second-tier side arguably came during the first half of last season when he scored just twice in 27 appearances.

And earlier this summer, it was revealed by Courtney Friday that he wished to secure a move away from the SCL Stadium, with the Royals happy to sanction this loan deal despite the lack of forwards they currently have at their disposal.

It’s thought the Berkshire outfit need to get a high earner off their wage bill before they are able to bring Naby Sarr in – and this latest development could provide them with a real boost in their quest to seal the ex-Huddersfield man’s arrival.

The Verdict:

This is a good deal for all parties – because it should free up some wages for Sarr and Omari Hutchinson to arrive – two players that should strengthen the Berkshire side considerably.

Another addition at the back can only help to shake things up after a dreadful last campaign defensively – and if Sarr’s performances at Huddersfield last season are anything to go by – he will be a good addition.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, should provide an extra injection of creativity and that will help to keep Ovie Ejaria and Tom Ince on their toes, with the duo’s starting spots potentially in danger if the Chelsea man arrives.

Another left wing-back is needed too – and a new striker would be ideal for the Royals with the Romanian’s imminent departure leaving them with one less option up top.

It feels as though it will be much more difficult getting Liam Moore off the wage bill though considering his current injury, so they will need to be smart with the limited funds they can spend.