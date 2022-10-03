Reading FC player makes admission amid lack of game time

Reading goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has conceded that he took a big step up when he joined the Royals from Sutton United and believes that’s partly why he isn’t a regular starter in Berkshire yet, speaking to London Football Scene.

The Australian arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the expiration of his contract with the League Two side – but has been forced to play second fiddle to Joe Lumley who has performed reasonably well this season.

Limited to just two competitive appearances so far this term, the 32-year-old has already made a positive impression in Berkshire, saving a penalty in a pre-season friendly away at AFC Wimbledon and performing well on his league debut against Middlesbrough.

He will be hoping to claim a starting spot sooner rather than later – and will have been fancied to before the season started following Lumley’s poor campaign at the Riverside Stadium last term.

However, the latter recovered from a nightmare display against Rotherham United in August and has thrived since, with manager Paul Ince keeping faith in his current first-choice stopper.

This has been to the detriment of Bouzanis – but the Australian is remaining positive at this stage and is ready to step in if and when he’s needed.

He said: “Obviously every footballer wants to play but I’m realistic – it’s a big step-up, I’ve jumped two leagues, but I’m here to push on and show what I can do.

“I played against Middlesbrough (in the league) and thought I put in a decent performance and I’ve just got to be ready for when the time comes.”

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he did become a regular starter between now and the end of the season – because Lumley is only at the SCL Stadium on loan and isn’t guaranteed to stay in top form.

Manager Ince will be conscious that goalkeeping mistakes could be the difference between relegation and remaining afloat in the division despite their positive start to the season – and the importance of goalkeeping performances has already been displayed this season.

Lumley ensured there was no real chance of the Royals getting back in the game against Rotherham – but made a crucial save just days after against Blackburn Rovers to prevent them from equalising.

The Berkshire outfit may have been exceptional against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side that night – but that moment was vital and that’s why Lumley deserved even more praise than he received that night.

Not only will form determine whether he wins more game minutes – but also potential injuries so he will be looking to keep himself fit throughout the campaign in case the first-choice stopper becomes unavailable for some reason.