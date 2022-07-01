Reading FC player issues parting message to supporters as exit is confirmed

Having survived relegation from the Championship last season, Reading have been tipped to potentially struggle in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign due to the off-field situation they find themselves in.

The Royals are still operating under transfer restrictions due to their breach of financial rules, and that also includes certain limits when it comes to offering contracts.

They have been able to tie down the likes of Andy Yiadom and Tom Holmes to new deals, but there are some individuals that weren’t offered new contracts.

One of those was veteran centre-back Michael Morrison, and with his contract coming to an end on Thursday, his three-year stint at the Select Car Leasing Stadium officially came to an end.

Morrison played 113 times in all competitions for the Royals during his time at the club, scoring eight goals, with 28 of his appearances coming in the Championship last season.

And upon his departure from Reading, Morrison has sent a message to supporters via his Instagram account.

The Verdict

Despite perhaps lacking in numbers already going into the 2022-23 season, Reading perhaps did not need Morrison anymore.

The experienced centre-back option was already on the books in the form of Scott Dann, and with both Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes under contract for next season and beyond, the club are well-stocked when you include Liam Moore and youngster Jeriel Dorsett as well.

Morrison has been playing pretty regularly at Championship level for 10 years now, and despite Reading’s struggles last season, he did his best as he appeared plenty of times.

It could be the end of Morrison’s career as a regular second tier player, but there appears to be plenty left in his tank – perhaps at a lower level.