Reading FC player finalises move away

Reading have opted to allow young goalkeeper James Holden to depart on a loan deal to Vanarama National League side Maidenhead United, the club website has confirmed.

Holden, who is aged at 19-years-old, has agreed to join Maidenhead on a season-long loan deal, that’ll see him compete in England’s fifth tier until May 2022.

The prodigal goalkeeper originally looked to be part of Veljko Paunovic’s plans, having travelled to Scotland with the first team squad for pre-season, but the decision has been made to allow Holden to gain valuable first team experience with Maidenhead.

In fact, the youngster is no stranger to York Road, having spent the latter end of last season with the Magpies in helping them achieve a sturdy mid-table finish.

The verdict

With Reading having three other goalkeepers in the form of Rafael Cabral, Luke Southwood and Jokull Andresson fighting for the number one spot,

Holden may be best served getting the first team experience at a club who are currently defying expectations in the National League.

He can learn from the experience of the manager Alan Devonshire, who has been managing since 1995 and possesses the skillset to improve Holden for the future.

