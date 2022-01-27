Reading FC player dealt frustrating blow

Reading have been handed a blow today with the news from boss Veljko Paunovic that Felipe Araruna will not play for Reading again this campaign, as reported by Reading Chronicle journalist Benjy Nurick.

The Royals have struggled this season and could really have done with some extra options in the second half of the campaign to help them out. One name that could have returned to play a part until the end of the season is Felipe Araruna, who has not managed to get going with the club this season.

He has made only one league appearance for the side so far this season but appears to be the extent of his contributions for Reading this year, with club boss Paunovic now revealing that the 25-year-old will not play again this season due to an injury.

The player suffered an injury and after getting treatment to sort it via surgery, it looks as though he will have to spend the rest of the season watching on from the stands.

It won’t be how the player wanted his campaign to go but it should mean he is back in peak fitness to at least contribute for them when the next season begins in September.

Araruna has managed only six games in total for the side since a move to the Madejski Stadium in 2019/20 and once he does make his return from this injury, he’ll want to ensure that he gets a lot more regular action with the club down the line.

The Verdict

Felipe Araruna hasn’t been able to have the desired effect yet at Reading and it looks like the wait will go on for the Royals, with the player now set to sit out of the action.

It’s a shame for the player because he just hasn’t got going since his move to England yet and after only one more appearance for the club this season, he now faces a long wait until his next potential competitive appearance. While he should be back fit and firing because of the surgery, it is a blow to have to be ruled out for the rest of the year.

Even though Reading haven’t been able to properly utilise him yet – he only has four starts in total during his entire Royals career – he could certainly have been another decent option for the rest of the season.

Instead though, he is another player that Paunovic cannot turn to – and they’ll need as much help as they can to try and stay in the division this year too.