Reading FC player could depart in summer window amid Nottingham Forest transfer talk

Reading have had to fend off interest from Tom Holmes already this transfer window but it may not be this month that they have to worry about, with Berkshire Live reporting that a move away in the summer is ‘more likely’ for him.

The Royals have struggled in the table so far this campaign and with a points deduction and off-field issues, it has been a season to forget for most involved at the club.

Tom Holmes though has been a mainstay in the side and has been a bright spot for the club. With 18 Championship games to his name and one goal, he’s proven to be one of the brightest young defenders in the division.

At just 21-years-old too, he looks like he could develop into a top-level Championship player over the next few seasons – and Nottingham Forest have been ready to swoop in and ensure that he does so with them.

Steve Cooper has been on a mission to improve his squad throughout the January transfer window and Holmes has been readily linked with a switch to the City Ground. However, while no bid is on the table for a move now, the player could be off in the summer.

According to Berkshire Live, a deal for the defender is ‘more likely’ when the campaign comes to a close because of the fact he could be available for absolutely nothing. If that is the case, then there could be no end of teams queueing up for his signature and a move away from the Royals could happen.

The Verdict

Tom Holmes has already looked solid despite being relatively young and he’s already been superb for Reading despite their ongoing struggles.

The Royals then will not want to lose him – either now or in the summer. However, they may be resigned to doing so with the club likely to have to fend off even more interest if he becomes available for nothing. They’d no doubt love to tie him up to fresh terms but it might not be possible for them to do so.

Instead, they may have to watch one of their most talented young defenders depart on a free transfer – and it’s therefore no surprise that he looks more likely to leave in summer if he might not command a fee.

Nottingham Forest could try again for him at the end of the season and regardless of who Steve Cooper has at his disposal by then, a deal to bring in Holmes could be more than worthwhile.