Reading FC player attracting transfer interest from two clubs

French club Monaco and Belgian outfit Lommel have both expressed an interest in Reading’s 18-year-old left-back Imari Samuels, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Lommel are part of City Group, the organisation that Manchester City are also a member of, and are expected to battle it out with last season’s third place team in Ligue 1.

The Belgian club currently operate in Belgium’s second tier, therefore will face stiff competition from the club who are currently competing for a spot in this year’s Champions League.

The young full-back made 18 Premier League 2 appearances for The Royals last season and featured in this season’s opener against Newcastle United.

Primarily operating as a left-back, Samuels has been trusted further up the field at left-wing, whilst also featuring at right-back and centre-back.

Samuels is yet to make a first-team appearance for The Royals as of yet but was named on the bench for both an FA Cup match, and League Cup tie last season.

The verdict

City Group clubs have a very big pull these days, meaning it would be no surprise to see Samuels make the move to Belgium this summer, and if he does leave, then there is an excellent chance that he might be playing first-team football the season.

Monaco would also be a very good destination for Samuels. He would not be nearing inclusion in the French club’s starting XI at present, but in the grand scheme of things, it could prove to be a very exciting move.

Reading have seen several youthful members of their squad of late, and whilst it is excellent to see academy players going on to great things in their career, lots of talent has been shipped away in recent years.

Quiz: Have Reading FC won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Reading won or lost more games against Fulham? Won more Lost more Equal