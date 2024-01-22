Highlights Tom McIntyre has attracted interest from Championship and League One teams.

Reading have already seen Tom Holmes depart this month before coming back on loan, with Nelson Abbey also set to leave.

The Royals should limit player departures this month to remain competitive.

Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre is attracting interest from teams in the Championship and League One, according to an update from the Daily Mirror (22/1; 11:18am).

The former Scotland youth international has spent a decent chunk of the season out injured, although he was also dropped earlier in the season which limited his appearances.

Dealing fairly well with Jonson Clarke-Harris on the opening day of the season against Peterborough United, he was then criticised along with the rest of the team for their display at Port Vale.

Manager Ruben Selles decided to make big changes after that, with Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon featuring heavily during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign despite their inexperience.

This, combined with injury problems, has meant he has played in just 10 games in all competitions this season, with eight of those coming in the third tier.

What is Tom McIntyre's current situation at Reading?

He isn't even guaranteed a starting spot now he's back in action, with Tyler Bindon still available as an option along with Harlee Dean.

Nelson Abbey looks set to head to Greek side Olympiacos and Tom Holmes has made the move to Luton Town, but the latter has been loaned back to the Royals for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jeriel Dorsett, Clinton Mola and Sam Hutchinson can also operate in central defence, along with Amadou Mbengue when he's fit, but Dorsett, Mola and Mbengue have featured at full-back this season with the former regularly starting on the left and Hutchinson has been utilised as a midfielder.

Hutchinson is also injury prone and not someone the Berkshire outfit can heavily rely on.

With the above in mind, McIntyre may be confident of winning plenty of game time if he remains at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the remainder of the campaign, but further departures may be needed in Berkshire following a reasonably busy summer.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

They may not have spent anything on transfer fees - but their financial situation is bleak at the moment.

McIntyre could potentially depart before the end of the month with this second and third-tier interest in mind.

Reading FC should limit player departures between now and the end of the season

Cashing in on McIntyre would have made sense if the Royals had kept Abbey.

However, the Berkshire side need to try and keep their squad together to be competitive for the second half of the season.

Owner Dai Yongge should be paying bills on time and shouldn't be relying heavily on income from play sales to fund the club.

The current situation is unacceptable and if too many more players go, the club will be badly affected by that.

Things off the pitch are poor already, so making things worse on it would be horrific.