Arsenal sent scouts to watch Reading’s Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers during their EFL Trophy clash against Exeter City on Tueaday night, according to Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon.

Bindon didn't actually play in the 9-0 win - but Vickers played the full 90 and managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

The American may not have been involved last night, but both have been a crucial part of Ruben Selles’ side following the Royals’ 1-0 loss against Port Vale in August, with the ex-Southampton boss placing his faith in youth after that.

Selles’ system requires high energy and with some of the senior players failing to adapt quickly enough, the likes of Vickers and Bindon were given an opportunity to shine against Cheltenham Town after putting in an admirable display against Millwall in the Carabao Cup before the Port Vale game.

They took this opportunity against the Robins with both hands and they now look set to get plenty of game time between now and the end of the season, if they remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

These two players were rarely known before their emergence during the early stages of this term, with American youngster Bindon joining the club in the summer and Vickers previously plying his trade in the academy.

But all of a sudden, they have become integral players, even though Vickers didn’t start against Bolton Wanderers last weekend. And when the forward came on against Ian Evatt’s side, he managed to score a late winner.

Unfortunately for the Royals, they may become the victims of their own success with the duo because numerous sides higher up the football pyramid may now be keeping an eye on them and some of their other promising youngsters who have been able to step up to the plate.

Why could a move to Arsenal be tempting for Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers?

Firstly, you only have to look at the name 'Arsenal' to know why a switch to the Emirates Stadium would be an exciting opportunity for the pair.

Although their first-team opportunities would be limited at first, they would have the opportunity to train alongside some of the most talented young players in the country and would probably earn a decent amount of money in the English capital.

The pair would also have the opportunity to perform on a big platform because the Gunners are a real giant in world football and there will be plenty of eyes on them because of that.

And with that in mind, with plenty of people including scouts likely to be keeping tabs on the Gunners’ youth team, they would probably earn a good move to another club if they don’t manage to succeed with Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Royals’ off-field problems could also tempt them to make this move in January.

Although it’s not helpful to speculate too much, administration could potentially be on the horizon for the Berkshire outfit unless their own Dai Yongge fulfils his obligations.

That would be a massive distraction for the youngsters.

Why should Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon reject an Arsenal move in January?

One big reason why they should stay is because they are getting plenty of first-team football under their belt.

This football may be coming in League One - but the fact they have made a decent number of appearances already this term is a big achievement and regular senior football can only aid their development.

Selles clearly has faith in young players and with this in mind, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them appear plenty more times before the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

And it looks as though Bindon and Vickers are thriving in their current environment, so it would be a risk for them to leave that environment and head elsewhere at such an early stage in their careers.

Regardless of what happens off the pitch, they look set to spend the rest of the season in the third tier (unless they are expelled) and that’s a good level for them to be at now.

Not only are they able to play first-team football, an opportunity they may not have had if the Royals were in the Championship, but they are also playing at a level where they can thrive and gain confidence because of that.

Moving mid-season may disrupt their rhythm too, so the duo should stay in Berkshire until the end of the season and then reassess their futures.