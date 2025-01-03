Summary Reading's Harvey Knibbs is a target for Derby, Oxford, and Portsmouth due to his impressive form.

His 9 goals in 11 matches have attracted the interest of second-tier clubs looking to boost their frontlines.

January might be tough for Reading as they risk losing key players like Knibbs amid ongoing ownership issues.

Reading's Harvey Knibbs is a target of Derby County, Oxford United and Portsmouth this January, after his excellent form has caught the eye of clubs higher up.

That's according to journalist Mike McGrath via the Telegraph, who has suggested that the 25-year-old is on the radar of plenty of second-tier clubs.

Championship trio chase Reading's Knibbs

The only three clubs who have been named as interested parties are Pompey, Derby, and Reading's bitter rivals, Oxford. The Royals are likely to lose key players in January, but Knibbs could be a real blow to their play-off hopes.

Knibbs has been excellent for the Berkshire club this season, scoring nine goals in his last 11 matches. It's no surprise that his electric form has him on the radar of clubs in the division above.

Derby, Oxford, and Portsmouth are reportedly looking to add goals to their frontline, and have therefore outlined the Reading star as a target this month.

Knibbs arrived at the Madejski Stadium last summer and has been hugely impressive, helping the club defy the odds and compete in League One, despite the ongoing issues behind the scenes.

Royals fans would've expected that there would be plenty of interest in their players this month, as no takeover being completed could force the club's hand in selling their most valuable assets on the cheap.

January could be a painful month for Reading

It's no surprise that Knibbs is being touted for a move away, but with Reading's bitter rivals circling, it could be a very painful month for the play-off chasers.

The Royals made just a single signing in the summer, which was Chem Campbell on loan from Wolves. It seems likely that incomings will be scarce once again, whilst departures are expected.

With the way Noel Hunt's men are performing in the league, January couldn't have come at a worse time for the Ding. Sitting fifth in League One, the squad has continued to defy the odds, despite everything that's rumbling on in the background.

Unfortunately, whilst Knibbs' contributions have been crucial on the pitch, he's hit form at the wrong time as far as Reading are concerned. His incredible nine goals in 11 matches have put him in the shop window for a move elsewhere, and the lack of a takeover means that clubs will be swarming the former Premier League club like flies for their star players.

With Sam Smith and Tyler Bindon also reportedly attracting interest, it could be a very miserable month for Reading supporters.