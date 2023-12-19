Highlights Reading FC is enduring a difficult League One season due to owner Dai Yongge's financial mismanagement, facing protests from frustrated fans and potential back-to-back relegations. (98 characters)

Following last season's relegation from the Championship, Reading are enduring a difficult League One season, struggling both on and off the field as Dai Yonnge's failing ownership of the club continues.

Last season's relegation came as a result of a six-point deduction which was imposed upon the club by the EFL, as a result of Yongge's failure to pay club staff and players on time, as well as his repeated failure to meet the Royals' tax obligations.

Fans of the Berkshire outfit have become fed up with Yongge's financial mismanagement, and many have taken to protest against the Chinese businessman's ownership of the club, as the side are currently in an uphill battle to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Due to his improper actions as Royals owner, Yongge is no stranger to EFL sanctions, and was fined £20,000 in September, for failing to meet an independent disciplinary commission order, after previously failing to meet wage obligations.

EFL speak out as Yongge hit with further sanctions

In a statement released on Tuesday, the EFL said: "In September 2023, the Reading FC owner Mr Yongge Dai was charged with misconduct after failing to comply with the order of an independent Disciplinary Commission which required him to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated bank account.

"Therefore, the independent commission has determined that Mr Dai be fined £20,000 with a further £50,000 suspended and to be activated on 12 January 2024 unless the required deposit is made in full.

"In addition, Mr Dai is required to maintain the deposit at the levels set out previously until, at the earliest, 31 August 2024."

The statement also revealed in a damning verdict against Yongge, the independent commission described the actions of the Royals' owner as a ‘serious case' and stated he had committed ‘deliberate misconduct.'

The governing body of the Football League also hope that these sanctions imposed upon Yongge will help resolve the situation, as the statement added: "It is hoped this latest financial sanction, and the threat of further monetary penalties will bring a resolution to the short-term issue of funding the deposit account, which in turn should provide some re-assurance to the management, staff, and players at the Club, who continue to act as outstanding ambassadors for Reading FC, despite the challenging circumstances."

Royals fans will take some consolation from the fact that on this occasion, the EFL have decided to sanction Yongge in a monetary way, rather than imposing another points deduction on the club who find themselves in a relegation battle as it is.

What is the latest on a potential Reading takeover?

The Telegraph recently reported that Genevra Associates, who were previously believed to be on the brink of an exclusivity agreement in the bidding process to buy the Royals, have delayed their potential purchase of the club, after Yongge altered the terms of the sale.

Meanwhile, The Sun have claimed that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, previously thought to be in the run in to buy the Royals, is only interested in purchasing the stadium, not the whole football club.