Former Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria is on trial with Egyptian giants Zamalek as he looks to earn his next move in the game.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Royals in December 2023, and although he spent time with Oxford in the summer, he remains without a club.

However, that could change swiftly, as it has been revealed that Ejaria is in Egypt with Zamalek as he looks to secure a contract.

Ovie Ejaria linking up with Jose Gomes once again

Ejaria is yet to play outside the UK in his career so far, so a move to Zamalek would certainly be a big change for the player.

But, it’s perhaps not as surprising as some may think, as Jose Gomes is in charge of Zamalek, and he knows Ejaria very well from his time in Berkshire.

The Portuguese coach was the one who brought the playmaker to Reading, and he featured regularly under Gomes.

So, not only does he clearly rate Ejaria in terms of what he brings to the side on the pitch, he will also be well aware of his character and mentality, and how to get the best out of him.

That’s not the only Reading connection at Zamalek, as Gomes is assisted by Andre Bikey, the former Cameroon international who played over 50 times for the club from the 2006/07 season.

Since retiring, Bikey has moved into coaching, and he has formed a relationship with Gomes, who named the ex-Burnley man as his assistant at Almeria and Ponferradina before taking him to Zamalek.

During their time in charge, the club won the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ovie Ejaria needs to get his career back on track

It’s a shame that Ejaria remains without a club, so the chance to link up with a manager who he knows well will surely appeal.

Of course, Zamalek are also a massive club with a huge fan base, so it will give the player a chance to experience a new footballing culture, and it could be ideal for him.

At 26, Ejaria should still have a lot to offer, and even though he was frustrating at times with Reading, there’s no doubt that he does have talent.

At his best, he is someone who can beat his man, has good close control, and he can make things happen in the final third. But, the problem is that he couldn’t deliver on a consistent basis.

Ovie Ejaria Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 8 - - Sunderland 11 1 - Rangers 28 2 1 Reading 127 9 13

Either way, Ejaria should be playing regularly now, and if he does impress with Zamalek, it may make other clubs take notice if he wants to return to the UK at some point.

Ultimately, it’s now on Ejaria. He is only on trial at first, so he needs to impress in training and prove his fitness to show he deserves to stay, and then he needs to stay focused and display his quality on a regular basis.

Again, with his age, there is still time for the ex-Liverpool youngster to deliver on his potential, but the past 18 months or so have been tough for Ejaria.