Officials at Reading are upset with former manager Paul Ince because of his "jocular manner" on Sky Sports on the night the Royals were relegated to League One, according to the Daily Mail.

Going into that evening earlier this month, the Berkshire outfit knew that would be relegated if Huddersfield Town managed to get a point or more from their game against Sheffield United, who had already won promotion.

With this factor in mind, there was a real possibility that the Terriers were going to get something out of that clash and they managed to do just that, with Danny Ward's strike proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Neil Warnock had completed his assignment of keeping the West Yorkshire side in the division, relegating the Royals who wouldn't have gone down without their six-point deduction.

Where was Paul Ince and what was his role in Reading's relegation?

Ince oversaw an excellent start to the 2022/23 campaign - but his Reading side rarely looked convincing in games and have collapsed completely in 2023 - failing to win a single league match since February.

Their struggles this calendar year were partly caused by the former England international's negative tactics - and he was finally dismissed in mid-April - giving caretaker boss Noel Hunt a very limited amount of time to turn things around. In fairness, Hunt had an almost impossible task and with that, he was unable to guide the club to safety.

Most of the supporters' anger for their drop to League One has been directed at Ince and owner Dai Yongge - and the former's appearance on Sky Sports during the night they were relegated won't have made the former Manchester United midfielder more popular.

Ince was covering United's clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the time - and Reading weren't impressed by his antics at all.

He accepted a bottle of wine from Erik ten Hag on air as an apology, with the Dutchman failing to invite the 55-year-old back for a drink after United faced the Royals in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Do Reading officials have a point?

In Ince's defence, was he supposed to be miserable on air that night?

Going on Sky Sports that evening probably isn't the smartest thing he has ever made, but the Royals have other things to be worrying about and this is why they probably would have put this anger behind them already.

They just need to look to the future now, with a new manager to appoint, a new squad to assemble and plenty of other things needing to be addressed as well.

The club's relationship with the supporters needs to be improved because attendances will only decrease further and that won't be good for the financial health of the relegated side.

They can regain their connection with the fanbase by communicating and although Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen has already done this, other key figures including the owner and CEO Dayong Pang need to step up to the plate.

Improvements behind the scenes may have been made last summer, but there's a long way to go if Reading want to call themselves a fully functioning club.