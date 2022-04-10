Reading FC offer permanent manager job to former England international

Reading interim boss Paul Ince has been offered the chance to take stewardship of the Royals once again next season, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (paper edition 10/4, page 73).

The 54-year-old has endured a mixed start to his tenure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, managing to steer the Berkshire outfit eight points clear of the drop zone but also suffering disappointing defeats too.

Conceding four at Blackpool and Nottingham Forest, Ince has struggled to fix the second-tier side’s defensive vulnerabilities with his side also conceding two poor goals against Cardiff City yesterday afternoon.

This is why many supporters of the Berkshire side are still sceptical of Ince despite managing to make small improvements since the departure of Veljko Paunovic, with the Royals keeping things tight at the back against high-flyers AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers to pick up vital points before the international break.

As per the Sunday Mirror report, the club want ex-England international Ince to join on a permanent basis, though he wants to be able to make changes in the summer with a rebuild already looking likely.

This may be a deal-breaker with the 54-year-old hinting that he was keen to make his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium a longer-term one.

The Verdict:

This would be yet another bad decision behind the scenes because Ince is yet to vastly improve the first-team squad and considering the talent the Royals have at their disposal, it could be argued that he’s underperforming.

Perhaps this is harsh on Ince because he has managed to secure some fantastic results and has admittedly done better than many were expecting – but a new man needs to come in during the summer.

This upcoming transfer window is the most important period for the club in years and this is why it’s vital that the right manager is appointed to maximise the chances of this likely rebuild being a success.

Mark Warburton may be available at some point soon if reports are to be believed – and after building up QPR into a much more formidable force – he could be a great addition at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, it’s not just the managerial appointment that needs to be right. A sporting director would also be ideal to take pressure off the manager and at this stage, it doesn’t look as though the club will hire one.