New Reading FC manager Noel Hunt has revealed that he has had no contact from maligned owner Dai Yongge or CEO Dayong Pang before or after he was confirmed as Ruben Selles' successor in the hotseat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The newly-appointed Royals boss had less than 24 hours to prepare to face league leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, having been confirmed by the club as Selles' replacement late on Friday evening.

However, Hunt revealed in his first post-game interview with the press that the absent Yongge hadn't contacted him at all, leading to more uproar from an already furious Royals fanbase, with there still being no end in sight to the Chinese businessman's running of the club.

Noel Hunt issues Dai Yongge claim following Reading FC appointment

Speaking to BBC Berkshire after his side's 1-1 draw at Adams Park, the Reading manager Hunt confirmed that there had been no direct contact between him and the club's ownership, before or after he was appointed.

Regarding CEO, Pang, the 41-year-old said: "[I've] not spoken to him [Pang], but obviously he's had to OK everything."

Hunt continued to speak about Yongge, and whether he'd been in contact: "[I've] not spoken to anyone, but that's life, we've just got to keep on going."

The Chinese businessman, has been hiding away as fury continues that he's yet to complete a sale of the club. In an even more concerning turn of events, reports suggest Rob Couhig is set to take him to court, after his alleged failure to repay the £5 million in loans that the former Wycombe owner provided.

Despite the club claiming this was repaid, Couhig says that this isn't the case. The American lawyer is reportedly suing the current Royals owner, following the collapse of his proposed £25m takeover, for £10.3 million.

Potential risk of Reading FC firesale in January could have led to Ruben Selles decision

Whilst things are going well on the pitch for Reading, affairs off it seem to be less than rosy.

Despite the Royals being in and around the play-off battle, there seems to be a massive concern that a firesale of their best players could be on the horizon in January.

The squad is brimming with talent, which is a testament to how excellent of a job Selles did, in the face of off-pitch adversity. There were suggestions that the potential January clear out could have been an influence on the Spaniard's decision to leave for struggling Hull City.

When asked about a potential firesale in the upcoming window, new manager Hunt said: "Obviously, it's a strong possibility, we know that.

"We've got a lot of great talent in the group, a lot of desirable assets. If it's anything to go by last January, that's a sign, but we've just got to keep focused on what we have here in the building."

Whilst times ahead are uncertain for the Royals, Hunt is fully aware of the magnitude of the job on his hands. Reading host Blackpool next Saturday, as they look to continue to get themselves in the best place possible before January.