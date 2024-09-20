Nigel Howe is confident that bidders will return to the table for League One side Reading, after Rob Couhig's deal to buy the club failed.

These comments were made in a pre-match press conference to the Royals' media team, with Howe making a rare appearance to answer questions from journalists.

Howe was placed in charge of brokering a sale for the Berkshire side and it looked as though he was going to become surplus to requirements just a few weeks ago.

It looked as though ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig was going to finalise a deal to take control of the third-tier club - and many fans were looking forward to a new era.

But it was confirmed on Wednesday in a club statement that current owner Dai Yongge was pursuing other options, ending Couhig's quest to buy the club from Mr Dai and co-owner Dai Xiu Li.

Related Ruben Selles drops exit hint amid Reading FC turmoil Selles isn't giving up the fight just yet, but he has hinted that he may be considering his future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

This news left fans in despair - and many are now concerned about the future of the Royals once again and whether it will be in existence in a year.

These fears were eased when it was reported that Couhig was closing in on a takeover, but now the deal is dead, the club is back to square one.

Any interested buyer will need to agree terms with Dai, which may not be easy, and will also have the jump through many hoops, including the EFL's Owners and Directors Test (OaDT).

This could mean that the Dai siblings are still the club's owners when 2025 begins - and that isn't an ideal outcome for a club that needs a change in ownership as quickly as possible.

Manager Ruben Selles has even hinted that he is considering his future ahead of tomorrow's game against Bolton Wanderers - and his potential departure would be a disaster.

Nigel Howe remains optimistic about Reading FC takeover

Howe's press conference didn't go down well with fans on social media - but he was able to offer a tiny glimpse of hope.

He said: "We were under exclusivity with the last buyer, but I do believe others are still interested in the club - and I believe it's a great opportunity for somebody.

"The process will continue as it has, and we’ll look for another suitable buyer.

"Once the terms are agreed, it will again be passed over to the lawyers to finalise and we want to do this as quickly as possible."

Reading FC badly needed Rob Couhig's takeover

Howe may be optimistic about a future table, but Couhig's takeover was desperately needed.

It felt like the start of an exciting new era last month when it looked as though he was going to take the reins, but all of that excitement has drained away and fear has returned.

Selles is clearly at the end of his tether and could walk at any moment - and that would be a major blow.

The Dai siblings have caused so much damage and the best thing they could've done was to sell their shares to Couhig.