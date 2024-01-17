Highlights Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey are set to join Luton Town, dealing a further blow to struggling Reading.

While Reading could use the money earned from the transfers, it's unfortunate they have to sell their academy graduates in their current financial state.

There is some good news for Reading, as Tom Holmes is expected to be loaned back to the club until the summer, but Nelson Abbey's departure is a huge blow as he has been a regular starter and highly rated by the manager.

It's been a difficult season for Reading, and they are set to be dealt a further blow with the news that Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey are set to join Premier League side Luton Town.

The Daily Mail reported that the Royals' duo are set to move to Kenilworth Road this month, adding insult to injury for the struggling League One side.

While any money earnt on the two defenders who have come through the club's academy would be very welcome, if Reading weren't in such a poor position financially, they likely could have held out for more money or been in a position where they don't have to sell until the summer transfer window.

However, Football Insider reported that Tom Holmes would be loaned back to Reading until the summer, which comes as a rare bit of good news for the club.

Nelson Abbey leaving is a bitter pill to swallow

Unlike with the departure of fellow centre-back Holmes, there has been no indication that Abbey will return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on loan until the end of the season.

This is a huge blow to the club as the 20-year-old has been a regular starter in central defence and has even captained the club at some points this season, showing how highly rated he is by manager Ruben Selles.

While you completely understand the need for Reading to sell their best young players given their financial situation, you'd perhaps have expected Abbey to return on loan as it's unlikely he'll be playing for Luton in the Premier League.

The Hatters have the likes of Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Mads Anderson and Gabriel Osho currently on their books at centre-half, so you wonder where Abbey would fit into their pecking order.

Abbey is a very talented centre-back and will no doubt make an impact for Luton in coming seasons, but he probably isn't Premier League standard just yet, so it would make sense for Luton to loan him back to his boyhood club and help them in their relegation battle.

After all, playing first-team football in a League One relegation battle would do Abbey more good than being an unused substitute for Luton in the Premier League or playing for the club's U21 side.

Nelson Abbey's form for Reading during the 2023/24 season

Abbey made his debut for the club less than a month after turning 17 in an EFL Cup tie against Luton, ironically. That showed how highly rated he was at the club, but this season Abbey really has become a mainstay in the club's starting XI.

After just three league appearances this season, Abbey has played 22 league games this season, starting 21 of them and even wearing the captain's armband in nine of those fixtures.

Nelson Abbey's first-team appearances for Reading - Transfermarkt Season Appearances 2020/21 1 2021/22 1 2022/23 3 2023/24 26 TOTAL 31

Abbey is the definition of an old head on young shoulders and plays like an experienced senior centre-back. According to Sofascore, Abbey has a 71% passing accuracy, averages 1.2 interceptions per game and is dribbled past just 0.2 times a game.

The centre-back has really come of age this season and Royals' supporters will be devastated that Abbey is leaving the club just as he's starting to make a mark at senior level.