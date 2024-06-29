Highlights Reading FC desperately needs a takeover to avoid financial collapse before the upcoming football season.

Goalkeeper shuffle needed at Select Car Leasing Stadium to ease financial strain on struggling Royals.

Key decisions on potential player sales and contracts crucial for Reading FC's future success and survival.

League One side Reading desperately need some positive news on a potential takeover deal in the coming days.

The women's team is at risk of folding altogether and that just reinforces the severity of the situation that the whole club finds itself in, less than two months before the 2024/25 campaign starts.

Having entered into a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer back in March, fans would have been hopeful of seeing the back of current owner Dai Yongge by now.

But that exclusivity period has now ended and with no takeover imminent, the Royals could face real problems in the coming weeks and months unless real progress on a sale is made.

Bills need to be paid and there's plenty of transfer business that needs to be done at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer, both in terms of signings and potential departures.

We take a look at some on-field issues that need to be sorted out below.

Will Reading FC sell Dean Bouzanis

Bouzanis hasn't been able to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at the SCL Stadium, spending the 2022/23 campaign as Joe Lumley's backup option.

The Australian may have started on the opening day of last term against Peterborough United, but he was sent out on loan to then-League Two outfit Sutton United during the last summer window and spent the remainder of the campaign there.

The Royals have five senior goalkeeping options at their disposal at the moment and with this in mind, there is a need to offload at least one of these options, potentially two.

Reading FC's main goalkeeper options Player Age Contract Expires Joel Pereira 37 2025 David Button 35 2025 Coniah Boyce-Clarke 21 2025 Jokull Andresson 22 2025 Dean Bouzanis 33 2025

If the Royals can offload Bouzanis permanently, even if he leaves on a free transfer, that could be an ideal outcome for the cash-strapped side.

If a loan club can cover his wages for the 2024/25 season, that could be ideal too.

Will Coniah Boyce-Clarke be loaned out by Reading FC

Looking at the goalkeeping options that the Royals currently have, loaning out Boyce-Clarke may not be the worst idea.

The Jamaican is clearly a player who has plenty of potential, but his loan spells have been limited to non-league clubs, and a season-long loan in League Two could benefit him hugely.

It's a shame for him that he has been unable to progress as much as he would have wanted in recent years, but he's still a keeper who could become a vital first-teamer in the future.

Extending his contract by a further year and sending him out on a temporary spell may be ideal, but new deals may not be handed out until a new set of owners arrive.

Can Reading FC tie Kelvin Abrefa down to a new contract

Abrefa was one of two senior players who were revealed to be in discussions with the Royals regarding a new contract last month, when the retained list came out.

Considering he's likely to be Andy Yiadom's backup option as right-back if he stays, the 20-year-old is someone the club should be looking to tie down as quickly as possible.

As a player with high potential, he could easily be Yiadom's successor as a regular starter on the right-hand side, and he has shown plenty of promise in the past, both for the first team and the U21s.

To lose him would be extremely painful, so the Royals need to be looking to prioritise tying him down to fresh terms if the Michael Olise money comes in.