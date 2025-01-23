Reading have had an interesting time with their goalkeeping department in recent years.

Rafael Cabral’s performances declined during the latter stages of his stay with the Royals and Luke Southwood was unable to be convincing enough to secure a starting spot for the long term - with some of his performances during the 2021/22 campaign not helping his cause.

Karl Hein’s loan spell was cut short prematurely by an injury during the same season and some of Orlan Nyland’s displays weren’t exactly convincing either.

The Norwegian endured a particularly humiliating moment on the final day of 2021/22 against Luton Town, with Harry Cornick taking advantage of his error to score the only goal of the game.

Some fans would argue that Joe Lumley brought stability to this area during the 2022/23 campaign, but even the then-Middlesbrough loanee split opinions. It could be argued that he wasn’t effective enough, even though he wasn’t a key reason behind the Berkshire side’s relegation at the end of that campaign.

Last season brought change in the goalkeeping department, with David Button joining during the 2023 summer window, and Joel Pereira making the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium during the following month.

Reading FC’s current goalkeeping situation

Button spent much of the 2023/24 campaign as the starting keeping, and although he put in some decent performances, he also let in some soft goals.

Having been slated by many West Bromwich Albion supporters on social media, many Royals fans weren’t expecting much from him.

He wasn’t horrendous during his time between the posts, but he wasn’t convincing enough and Pereira established himself as a starter after Button missed an away clash at Derby County back in March last year, due to illness.

Button didn’t regain his status as the number one stopper after that, with Pereira putting in some very solid performances during the latter stages of last term.

His only error of note last season came in the very latter stages of the final game of the season against Blackpool. The ex-Manchester United stopper’s mistake allowed the Seasiders to halve the deficit, but it was too little, too late for Neil Critchley’s men in the end, who missed out on the play-offs.

Pereira has also been a regular starter this season when fit, though he also spent a bit of time on the sidelines.

He’s now back in action and starting regularly once more, ahead of Button and Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Reading FC must retain Joel Pereira amid Championship interest

According to the Daily Mirror (13/1; 9:50am), the Royals’ first-choice shot-stopper has garnered interest from Championship teams.

The update didn’t specify which second-tier teams are interested in a move for Pereira, but it’s no surprise that clubs in that division are keeping an eye on him.

Pereira hasn't enjoyed the best time recently, being criticised for aspects of his display against Stockport County last weekend and also dropping a cross against Charlton Athletic earlier this month.

But he is still a clear upgrade on the Berkshire side's other options at this stage.

Joel Pereira's 2024/25 campaign at Reading FC (Source: Sofascore | League One games only) Appearances 19 Average Sofascore rating 7.15 Goals conceded per game 1.3 Saves made 68 Clean sheets 5 Errors leading to a goal 0 (As of January 22nd, 2025)

Button, in fairness to him, put in a very good performance against Crawley Town, and was key to the Royals winning three points that day.

But he didn't do enough during his short spell in goal to retain his place and Coniah Boyce-Clarke has made too many errors to establish himself as a key player in the first team.

Bouzanis, meanwhile, seems destined to leave the Royals sooner rather than later and hasn't shown enough quality during his time at the SCL Stadium.

With all of this in mind, keeping Pereira could be crucial to the potential success that the Berkshire side may or may not enjoy in the coming months.

The club is also unlikely to be able to replace him if he's sold during this window, so they must do everything they can to keep hold of the 28-year-old.