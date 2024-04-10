After a rollercoaster of a season on and off the pitch, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for Reading.

The Royals started the 2023-24 season poorly as they sat bottom of the League One table at the end of October, eight points adrift from safety.

But an upturn in form from November onwards has seen the Berkshire outfit lift themselves away from the bottom four, and now they look a certainty to be safe come the end of April.

Off the pitch, the club have faced numerous financial problems throughout the campaign thanks to their absent owner Dai Yongge, receiving two points deductions which has seen them be docked six points in total.

However, exclusivity was agreed last month between a potential buyer and Chinese businessman Yongge, with the hope that in the near future there will be a new ambitious owner at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Whilst things are starting to look positive, a number of Reading’s first-team squad will have plenty of suitors ahead of the summer window.

The club should be bracing themselves for offers for some of their best players - none more so than centre-back Tyler Bindon.

Tyler Bindon has been exceptional this season for Reading FC

Bindon is currently in his first season in English football, but he has taken to it like a duck to water.

The young defender comes from a very athletic family - his mother used to be a footballer herself, winning 77 caps for New Zealand’s national team, whilst his dad was also captain of New Zealand’s volleyball team.

Having previously lived in the United States, Bindon was with the LAFC academy before moving to England last summer.

During that time in the States he made appearances for the USA’s U19 side, making his debut against Argentina in March 2023.

The 19-year-old then switched allegiance to play for his parents' nation of New Zealand and made his debut for their senior team in October 2023, who he now has six caps for.

After impressing Ruben Selles during pre-season, Bindon signed a two-year deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he perhaps didn't expect to make just as much of an impact as he has done.

So far this campaign, the teenager has gone on to make 37 League One appearances, becoming a key part of the team that now looks to be escaping the drop with ease.

At the age of 19, Bindon is already showing maturity in his play beyond his years.

He has managed to form a settled partnership at centre-back alongside Amadou Mbengue, having started the season playing right-back due to injuries within the squad.

Strong in the air and composed at the back, the fact he is showing these sorts of attributes in his first professional season is astounding.

Tyler Bindon's Reading FC League One Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 37 Minutes 3126 Pass accuracy 79.8% Long ball accuracy 37.7% Touches per 90 69.4 Tackles won % 70.3% Duels won % 61.4% Aerial duels won % 66.7% Interceptions per 90 0.89 Blocks per 90 0.12 Recoveries per 90 4.17 Stats Correct As Of April 10, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Tyler Bindon will have plenty of suitors this summer amid previous Arsenal interest

Naturally, with Bindon impressing as much as he has been, teams higher up the English football pyramid will be licking their lips at the prospect of signing a player with such potential.

There was interest that was reported to have been there in the January window for him, along with many other Reading players at the time due to the fire sale that seemed to be happening.

The only report of a specific club being interested in Bindon came back in September, when Arsenal were said to have sent scouts to watch the youngster play in the EFL Trophy.

Either way though, the club have to be braced for offers for him - with only one year left on his deal going into the summer, Reading are put in a position where unless he signs a new contract, a sale will be considered.

Bindon though is a player that will surely command a significant fee and a sell-on clause, and they need to make sure they hold out for what they truly value the centre-back at.

Other clubs may feel that - even if Reading do get new owners - the club may still need the money, so they can then try and low-ball them.

Either way though, Bindon is a highly-rated talent who will have a big future in the game, and Reading will need to be wary in what is a big summer window for the club.