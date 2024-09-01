Key Takeaways Fans have been on a rollercoaster ride with Reading FC in the 21st century, from Premier League success to League One struggles.

Despite some high points, the last decade has been tough for Royals fans, with changes in ownership and relegations.

Famous supporters like Irwin Sparkes, Damian Green, and Chris Tarrant show the diverse range of fans rooting for Reading FC.

Reading fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster during the 21st century.

Being promoted from the third tier to the Premier League in the space of four years, the Royals then went on to secure an eighth-place finish during their first season in the English top flight.

Considering they didn't spend a huge amount upgrading their squad, this was a huge achievement for the club, who were managed by Steve Coppell at the time.

They may have been relegated in 2008, but they returned to the top level four years later under Brian McDermott, who also did a magnificent job at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Things haven't been that positive for the club since the 2012/13 campaign, with the Royals being relegated at the end of that season along with Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers.

Then-owner Anton Zingarevich abandoned the club not long after and although they reached a play-off final at the end of the 2016/17 season, the last decade has been a fairly depressing period for the Berkshire side, who are now in League One following their relegation in 2023.

Fans will be hoping for a more upbeat period in the coming years, including the famous faces who support the Royals.

Below, we take a look at some of the club's most famous supporters.

Irwin Sparkes

Many FIFA (now EA FC) players love the song Goodbye Mr A, a song that is sung by The Hoosiers.

Irwin Sparkes is the lead vocalist in the band - and he is a fan of the Royals.

Growing up in the local area, it's no surprise that he is a fan of the Berkshire side.

He may be based in Brighton now, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he makes the trip up to see his team every now and then.

Damian Green

Damian Green was a senior Member of Parliament for Ashford from 1997 to 2024.

As one of few Conservatives who had a good night in 1997, he spent the first 13 years of his time in Parliament in opposition, before the Tories-Liberal Democrats coalition was formed in 2010.

He was a minister under David Cameron from 2010 to 2014, before becoming Theresa May's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in 2016.

Green then served as the First Secretary of State for a brief period in 2017 - and that was the most senior position he took up during the Tories' time in power.

He lost his seat to Labour in the 2024 General Election, which could allow him to spend more time watching the Royals.

Chris Tarrant

Chris Tarrant is best known for previously hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The ITV game show was aired from 1998 until 2014, with the show's prime time slot making Tarrant a very recognisable face. Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was named as Tarrant's successor when the show returned in 2018.

Not only did Tarrant host that show, but he was also involved in children's TV and was a radio host for Capital. Also the presenter of Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways on Channel 5, the 77-year-old has enjoyed a very successful broadcasting career.

He is known to be a fan of the Royals and that's no shock considering he was born locally.

Tarrant has even spoken out about his love for the club before. And in 2023, his son Toby donated to the Sell Before We Dai campaign, a protest group that was set up to pressure Dai Yongge into selling the club.

The Tarrant family will be keen to see the third-tier side thrive again in the coming years.