Reading FC monitoring 29-year-old ahead of potential contract offer

Former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham played for Reading in yesterday’s 2-0 friendly win against Colchester United, with his appearance being confirmed by Berkshire Live.

The 29-year-old joined league rivals Preston North End on a short-term deal last summer but was limited to just two competitive appearances before sustaining an injury that kept him out of action at Deepdale, typical of what has been a frustrating career for the forward.

This proved to be costly for Wickham who was released by the Lilywhites in January and was forced to drop down a level as he signed on the dotted line with MK Dons during the same month.

He may have appeared 15 times for Liam Manning’s side during his stay in Buckinghamshire – but most of these displays came from the bench as he managed to get on the scoresheet just once.

Because of this limited playing time, he was released on the expiration of his deal at Stadium MK with the former England youth international finding himself without a club once more.

However, Paul Ince’s side, who are limited to recruiting free agents and loan players this summer, have given the 29-year-old a chance to shine with the Berkshire outfit keen to add to their strike force this summer.

They could be about to add another forward to their squad very shortly with Shane Long thought to be closing in on a return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium – and Wickham may also sign on if he can impress.

The Verdict:

Although the Royals are limited in the options they can bring in this summer, it probably wouldn’t be worth recruiting the 29-year-old because of his injury record in recent years.

Long probably won’t be a regular starter and neither will Wickham if recent seasons are anything to go by, so they will be relying on the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas to be two of the first names on the teamsheet.

Puscas isn’t even certain to be at the club beyond the summer, so they need players that can start regularly and if they can’t find a suitable candidate in the free agent market, they still have room to bring in a loanee or two in this position.

After losing John Swift, they will need another goalscorer to step up to the plate alongside Joao – and the return of Yakou Meite could be crucial in ensuring the Royals score enough goals to remain afloat in the second tier once more.

Their defensive record was extremely poor last year – and this makes it even more important that they have the attacking firepower to compensate for a potentially leaky defence once more next season.