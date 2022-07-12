Reading FC miss out on 27-year-old as he secures European move

Reading FC will not be solving their left-back issues with Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli, as he has secured a move from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to KV Mechelen in his home country.

The Royals were linked with a move for the 27-year-old last week, with Courtney Friday stating last week that the Championship side were ‘keeping tabs’ on the left-sided player.

If Reading were to sign Bolignoli, then it would have been a loan deal as under the rules of their transfer restrictions, which they have been operating under since last summer, they are only able to sign free agents and loanees.

However, Bolingoli’s decision to head back home to Belgium to put pen-to-paper on a deal with Mechelen for two years means that he is now off the table in regards to any new Reading signings in the near future.

Paul Ince is on the hunt for a new left-back, with it seemingly unlikely that last season’s loanee Baba Rahman will return on another temporary stint from Chelsea.

The Verdict

Reading will now have to assess their other options following Bolingoli’s decision to head home.

It wasn’t apparent as to whether Reading were going to make a concrete offer, and if they were then they’ve left it to late.

Ideally, Ince would probably try and get Baba Rahman back from Chelsea, as his international experience came in useful when he was available last season.

But it may be someone from the vast pool of free agents that ends up arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – we know now it won’t be Bolingoli.