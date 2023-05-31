Reading will be striving to secure an immediate Championship return as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 League One campaign but they still have a managerial appointment to sort out first.

The Royals missed out on second-tier survival by five points in the end, following what was a six-point deduction earlier in the season.

Among the favourites to win promotion back to the Championship during this upcoming third-tier campaign, it will be interesting to see how this managerial situation plays out and how that will impact the start of the 2023/24 season.

Here, we take a look at the latest news concerning Reading and their search for Paul Ince's permanent successor...

What is the latest on the Reading FC managerial front?

The Royals opted to part company with Ince late last season which meant that Noel Hunt took temporary charge for the last few games of the second-tier season.

This meant that Reading had some time to assess the managerial market that time and gave them a little bit more time than those clubs who may see their managers poached during the off-season.

As per a report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier in the month, Chris Wilder is someone of interest at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the 55-year-old is keen to quickly get back into a job after a difficult stint at the helm of Watford.

A report from the Reading Chronicle on the 18th of this month stated that the Royals were working to confirm a managerial appointment within a fortnight of when that article surfaced.

Nixon provided an update on his initial story linking Wilder with Reading late last week, suggesting that he envisions no issues in the club's pursuit of the former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss, unless another team comes in.

The latest on Reading's pursuit of Wilder has come courtesy of Football Insider, who has suggested that the Royals are closing in the appointment of the 55-year-old.

Would Chris Wilder be a good appointment at Reading FC?

Given limited time at Watford, as most who take the hot-seat experience, an opportunity at Reading could be ideal for a boss who has been very successful in the EFL in the past.

After a couple of difficult jobs, he will appreciate a full summer where he is afforded time to make well-informed recruitment decisions, whilst he will likely be given time as the Royals adapt to the third-tier.

There have been quite a few broken down relationships during his recent managerial stints and that comes as somewhat of a concern.

However, Wilder has the pedigree and know-how to help the Royals bounce straight back and it will be interesting to see if they do go on to confirm his appointment.