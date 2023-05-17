Reading are in the middle of a search for a new manager following relegation to League One.

The Royals suffered the drop into the third tier, finishing five points adrift of safety and 22nd in the table.

Noel Hunt had taken the reins of the first team squad in the closing weeks of the campaign following the decision to part ways with Paul Ince.

Reading have not been in League One since it was rebranded, their last appearance in the third tier coming in 2002.

Who will be the next Reading manager?

Here we look at all the latest news surrounding the next potential appointment in the Reading dugout…

Chris Wilder in the frame

According to Alan Nixon, the former Watford boss is in line to take over at Reading this summer.

The 55-year-old is currently out of work following his nine-week stint at Vicarage Road came to an end.

Wilder’s reputation has taken a hit since departing Sheffield United, having been unable to achieve similar success with Middlesbrough or the Hornets.

However, he may consider taking the step down to League One in order to help turn things around at Reading.

Reading considering Luke Williams

Alan Nixon has also reported that the Royals are weighing up the potential appointment of Notts County manager Luke Williams.

Williams has overseen promotion back to the Football League with the Magpies.

Notts County earned an impressive 107 points in the National League this season, although still needed to make their way through the play-offs to secure their position in League Two for next season.

The 42-year-old has been with Notts County since last summer and has received a lot of plaudits for his work in turning the team into a promotion contender.

Quick appointment expected

According to Alan Nixon, the club are hoping to make a swift appointment in order to get ahead of their preparations for the new season.

Reading’s last game in the Championship came on 8 May but no appointment has yet been confirmed.

Candidates are still seemingly being narrowed down with no decision imminent.

But the new campaign doesn’t begin until the first week of August, with pre-season not due to begin for a number of weeks, meaning there is still room to take some time over the decision.

However, the club will be keen to avoid this saga dragging on for too much longer as they will want an appointment made for the beginning of pre-season.