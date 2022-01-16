Reading FC man on the verge of Select Car Leasing Stadium exit

Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is set to leave the Championship club to link up with Brazilian side Cruzeiro, according to Radio Itatiaia.

As per this latest update from the Brazilian outlet, the 31-year-old has terminated his contract with the Royals early with his deal set to come to an end at the end of the campaign.

The finances of this reported termination agreement are currently unclear, but the club are looking to cut costs following their punishment for breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules and as a potential high earner, they have seemingly identified the Brazilian as a prime candidate to exit the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The keeper was the second-tier side’s first-choice goalkeeper for his first two seasons at the club, performing extremely well after Joao Virginia’s struggles during the 2019/20 campaign and remaining as one of the first names on the teamsheet last term.

However, he struggled to replicate the form he showed during 2019/20 and was ruled out with an injury he sustained after their clash with Queens Park Rangers in September.

Luke Southwood was the man to take his place, with the academy graduate performing admirably and keeping his starting spot ever since, consigning Rafael to a spot on the bench ever since then in the Championship.

The latter has made just one appearance since his meeting with the R’s, coming in for the Royals’ FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers last weekend, when he made crucial errors as the sixth-tier side pulled off a big upset.

That looks set to be his last game for Reading, with the goalkeeper due to travel to Belo Horizonte to finalise his move in the coming days.

The Verdict:

This move makes sense for all parties – because there’s little prospect of Rafael getting back into the starting lineup considering his performance last weekend and he’s probably quite a high earner at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

His deal may come to an end at the end of the campaign anyway, but in the short term, this departure could allow the Berkshire club to make a couple of additions with the space they will have in their wage bill and these potential recruits could make all the difference.

Andy Carroll is not certain to stay with his contract expiring yesterday and Veljko Paunovic’s side do need a lift following a string of poor results, so the goalkeeper’s departure could make all the difference as they look to stay afloat in the second division.

For the shot-stopper, he has the chance to ply his trade in his home nation and that must be a dream for him and his family, so you can only say good luck to him as he makes the move back to South America.

But for the side he’s leaving, this may leave them needing a cheap and experienced replacement to fill the void he will leave with the recently recalled Jokull Andresson only 20-years-old.