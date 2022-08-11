Reading FC make transfer breakthrough with Premier League club

Paul Ince has confirmed that Reading are getting closer to solving their problem position of left-back, with a player currently at a Premier League club being lined-up on a loan deal to arrive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, per reporter Jonathan Low.

The Royals have been in desperate need of multiple left-sided defenders since the summer, having been left with a depleted squad with many expiring contracts.

They have already secured the services of one, with ex-AFC Wimbledon man Nesta Guinness-Walker penning a one-year contract with the Berkshire outfit following a successful trial over the summer, and he’s since played in all three matches in all competitions due to a lack of depth.

Now, Ince is just waiting on a top flight club’s approval to release a left-back, with a deal already lined up for their services.

Reading had Chelsea’s experienced Ghanaian Baba Rahman on the books last season – he made 29 Championship appearances for the club as they staved off the threat of relegation despite a six-point deduction.

The Verdict

Despite a good result against Cardiff at the weekend, it is very obvious that Reading need to strengthen in various departments still.

Left-back is the most crucial of them all, with Guinness-Walker not experienced at second tier level at all, so he will need to rotate with someone throughout the season.

Ince seems to have good contacts within the game, and it will be interesting to see who the left-back in question is – Reading fans no doubt would be happy if it was Rahman again.

They cannot afford to bring in too many more loans though – they currently have four loanees on the books and you can only name five within a Championship matchday squad, so there will need to be some squad balancing in the coming weeks.