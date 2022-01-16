Reading FC make major decision over key role, individual responds

Reading FC defender Liam Moore has been stripped of the captaincy, the Royals announced late on Saturday evening in an official statement.

The news was released just hours after Reading’s defeat to Middlesbrough with the statement claiming Moore has told the club of his intention to leave.

The statement read: “Over the course of the last few months, centre-back Liam Moore has spoken with manager Veljko Paunovic and directors of the club to state his clear desire to leave Reading Football Club and pursue his career elsewhere.

Obviously we are disappointed that Liam, a player awarded one of the club’s most significant contracts, has now stated his intention to move on.

“Whilst we have patiently waited for his representatives to provide us with options for us to consider in helping him fulfil that request, no offer or opportunity has been presented to the club to date.

“Our club, together with its manager, is intent on selecting players in the first team squad who are dedicated to giving their absolute all to Reading Football Club.

“That starts with our captain. As a result, Moore will no longer be given the honour of our club captaincy.”

Moore joined Reading from Leicester in 2016 and has gone onto make over 230 appearances for the Royals and signed a new five year deal in 2018, making him one of the highest earners at the club.

However, it seems the defender is not entirely impressed to the comments made by the club on his future.

In response to the statement issued by Reading, Moore took to Instagram simply posting: “Incredibly shocked by the statement released tonight!!!”.

It’s yet to be announced who will takeover the captaincy, but Josh Laurent has been leading the team out in Moore’s absence and would most likely be the former Shrewsbury Town player.

Following a late defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Reading sit 21st in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

It’s a strange time at Reading at the moment and the timing could not have been worse.

After defeat to non-league Kidderminster, a 7-0 home drubbing at the hands of Fulham and a late defeat to Middlesbrough and now this, there are bound to be plenty of questions being asked of the Reading hierarchy.

It’s been a tough season for the Royals both on and off the pitch, and there’s no doubt going to get tougher and this potential mess only confounds that even more, given the unwelcome distraction that it provides for the club.