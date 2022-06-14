Reading FC make key contract decision on 32 y/o

Championship outfit Reading have decided to offer out-of-contract winger Junior Hoilett fresh terms to stay put at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer, according to a report from Berkshire Live.

The 32-year-old was one of three squad members who were set to engage with the club on negotiating fresh terms despite officially being set to be released on the expiration of his current deal in Berkshire, with the Royals restricted in what they can offer players due to the EFL business plan they are required to following this summer and throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Hoilett first arrived last year and made a reasonably decent impact when given the opportunity, recording three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances with his best game arguably coming against Derby County at the start of the calendar year, scoring a brace to put the Royals in pole position to claim all three points in that tie.

Can you remember how much Reading FC paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 George Puscas? [Source: The Sun] £6.5m £7m £7.5m £8m

With this and the fact they are yet to secure their first summer signing with very few players contracted to the Berkshire club beyond the summer, they have reportedly decided to hand the Canadian a fresh deal, though it’s currently unclear whether he will sign on the dotted line.

Michael Morrison probably won’t be so lucky though, with the experienced centre-back unlikely to be offered a further extension after having his contract extended by 12 months last year.

In better news for the second-tier side though, Andy Yiadom and Tom Holmes are set to sign extensions this week, though Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota are yet to decide on their futures.

The Verdict:

There will be concerns regarding his fitness issues from last season – but Hoilett played a respectable role for the Royals when he did manage to get in and amongst the action and is probably worth handing another 12 months to considering the second-tier side’s current situation.

Ideally, Paul Ince’s side need as many players in the door as possible ready for the start of pre-season and with the Canadian already accustomed to life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, likely to live locally too, he could be a quick addition to bring in.

Some would argue a bit more pace would be ideal on the wing to provide the Berkshire side with a different threat going forward – but that could possibly be addressed in the coming months.

There’s every chance Ovie Ejaria could move into a more central role to fill the void left by John Swift, so another winger will probably be needed anyway, especially with the likes of Brandon Barker, Alen Halilovic and Tom Ince all departing last month.

Mamadi Camara could be a useful option to have and it would be a surprise if former Stoke man Ince didn’t link up with the Royals once again after enjoying a good loan spell during the second half of last term.