Reading FC make decision on player’s temporary future at the Madejski Stadium

Reading are reportedly willing to listen to loan offers for defender Tom McInytre according to the Reading Chronicle.

McIntyre has been impressive since breaking into the Reading first-team in recent seasons, but is likely to have his game time limited this term.

The Royals recently completed the signing of Lewis Gibson on loan from Premier League side Everton, which is likely to push McIntyre further down the pecking order.

Newly-appointed Reading boss Veljko Paunović is reportedly keen to find McIntyre regular game time in senior football out on loan in the near future.

The Scottish youth international made 14 appearances in all competitions for Reading’s first-team last term, and reportedly already has a number of offers, with most of those coming from League One clubs.

Reading are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of challenging for a top-six finish in the second-tier this season.

Reading return to action this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Berkshire-based side.

Have Reading ever loaned out any of these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Reading ever loaned out Tom McIntyre? Yes No

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from McIntyre when he’s featured for Reading’s first-team, and I would have thought that he would have a role to play this season.

But since Lewis Gibson has signed on loan from Everton, it’s clear to see that he might not feature as regularly for the Royals this term, with the club looking to loan him out.

A successful season out on loan could see him come back as a player that is ready to come straight into the starting XI for Reading.