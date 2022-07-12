Reading FC closing in on signing of 88-cap international

Reading are closing in on the signing of Shane Long as a free agent, according to Courtney Friday.

A deal has now been agreed between the club and the Irishman, with a view to a move back to the club this summer.

The forward spent six years at the Madejski Stadium from 2005 to 2011, where he played 174 times, scoring 44 goals.

The Royals provided Long with his introduction to English football, having initially signed him at 18-years old from Cork City.

It was reported that the now 35-year old has caught the attention of the Championship side following the expiration of his Southampton contract.

The end of his time with the Saints has been somewhat of an inevitability given his decline in recent years.

At 35, it is obvious that he is not quite at the Premier League standard anymore, which has been backed up by his total lack of goals for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

Long’s most prolific campaign since turning 30 came when he scored five for the top flight side in 2018-19.

In the years since then, he has scored a total of three Premier League goals, plus two in the Championship for Bournemouth while on loan.

Reading will be hoping for a greater return should he complete his comeback to the club this summer.

The Verdict

Returning to Reading will be a nice send-off in what could easily be the forward’s final club in English football.

He has had a stellar career over the years, with some of his best ever performances coming with the club during his initial six years with the Royals.

He will make for a very solid squad option for Paul Ince’s side, with fitness being the biggest question mark over the deal.

If Reading can get him up to speed then there is every chance that he could be a useful contributor to the side over the course of the season with his hard work ethic and willingness to chase after every ball.